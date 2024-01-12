Prince William County data center controversy continues

Residents and conservationists against bringing data centers to Prince William County are revealing their next steps to stop the controversial development from moving forward.

The group is looking to take legal action against the Digital Gateway Project after it received approval by the County's Board of Supervisors, says FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick.

The Board voted to approve the controversial project last November.

The group against the data centers has formed a non-profit group called the Devlin Defend Corporation. They say their goal is to raise more than $15,000 to fund their legal efforts to stop the technology park from being built in Bristow.

The proposal currently includes up to nine data centers and three substations close to homes and the Manassas Battlefield Park.

In January, a new Prince William County Board of Supervisors was seated with some new members not as friendly to data center development, Alnwick said.

A press conference is planned for Friday. Compass Data Centers released a previous statement that said, "We are committed to being a good neighbor in Prince William County and continuing a dialogue with all of our stakeholders as this project moves forward."