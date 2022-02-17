Prince William County COVID testing mandate for unvaccinated school employees overturned

The Prince William County School Board voted to overturn a COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated district employees.

This happened during a contentious meeting Wednesday night where some parents were turned away. Video from a FOX 5 viewer showed Someone getting pushed out of the door.

The district says some people tried to forcibly enter the building and security responded to stop it.

They add the parents were turned away because of capacity limits.

