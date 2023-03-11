Expand / Collapse search

Prince William County considers adding traffic cameras at intersections, schools, construction zones

By and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

New traffic cameras could be installed in Prince William County

Traffic cameras could be on the way to Prince William County. The board of supervisors will be briefed on the results of an "automated enforcement feasibility study" on Tuesday. FOX 5’s Josh Rosenthal reports from Woodbridge with what researchers found out.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Prince William County, Virginia are considering adding traffic cameras in certain areas like construction sites and school zones.

The county's Board of Supervisors is considering a plan that wants to add red light and speed cameras at eight intersections, eight school zones, and one roaming construction zone.

This comes after researchers collected data on driving infractions in the county last summer. 

The data revealed construction sites, school zones, and intersections were areas where violations were happening most.

Featured

More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023
article

More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023

In 2023, the District is adding new traffic cameras as it works to cut down on pedestrian deaths and illegal driving.

Officials found that during the study, 25 percent of drivers were spotted speeding in school zones, four percent were found speeding in construction zones. 

They also noticed that in a 24-hour stretch more than 6500 violations were spotted at eight county intersections.

Under the pilot project, drivers going ten miles-per-hour over the speed limit in school or construction zones could face a $100 fine, and a $50 fine for those who enter an intersection after the light has turned red.

None of the penalties would impact a driver's record.

Prince William County resident's FOX 5 spoke with were split on the idea.

"The school zones maybe, but the other ones? I just think it’s a trap," Alicia Traynham tells FOX 5.

But other like Joseph Jackson countered saying it's "a good thing, to keep people in check."

Related

Alexandria officials test program to limit cut-through traffic between I-395 and I-495
article

Alexandria officials test program to limit cut-through traffic between I-395 and I-495

Some Alexandria neighborhoods are popular cut-through’s between interstates 395 and 495, but now the city is trying to limit that.

If the pilot project is approved by the county's Board of Supervisors, it would start this summer.