Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at age 99, British royal family confirms

The British royal family has announced the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of England.

The royal family Twitter account tweeted at 7:01 a.m. Friday morning that "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The full announcement reads as follows:

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Earlier this year, Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London as a precautionary measure for "feeling unwell." The palace later said Philip had an infection but was comfortable and responding to treatment, but wasn’t expected to leave the hospital for "several days."

Prince Philip was the Duke of Edinburgh and the oldest living descendent of the late Queen Victoria of Britain. Prior to his death, he was also the oldest living male British royal and husband to reigning Queen Elizabeth II.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and became the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.