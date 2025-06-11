Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz finalist for Phoenix PD

The Brief Current Prince George’s County Chief of Police Malik Aziz is one of three finalists for the City of Phoenix’s Police Chief position. Aziz is in his fourth year as Prince George's County Chief of Police.



What we know:

Malik Aziz, current Prince George’s County Chief of Police, was announced Thursday as one of three finalists for the City of Phoenix’s permanent Police Chief position.

Chief of Police for the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia, Mirtha Ramos and Executive Director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, Matthew Giordano are the other two candidates.

The permanent Phoenix Police Chief is expected to be announced in July.

The three finalists were selected after a nationwide search that began in December. Phoenix brought on the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) to conduct the search. The initial recruitment did not result in the selection of a candidate and applications reopened in April.

The candidates all have large-city law enforcement experience. The three finalists will appear at a public forum on Monday, June 16, 2025, giving members of the public an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates.

The backstory:

Aziz was selected in 2021 by former County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to serve as the eighteenth Chief of Police for the Prince George’s County Police Department.

He served in the Dallas Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department, where he retired as a Deputy Chief with over 29 years of service.

Aziz holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Dallas. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the FBI National Executive Institute, the Senior Management Institute for Police, and the IACP Leading Police Organizations. Aziz has served as President of the Dallas Police Athletic/Activities League, Chair of the Dallas Police Museum Board, and as an Adjunct Professor for Desales University. He currently serves on the board of Advisors with the University of Virginia Center for Public Safety and Justice. He has two adult children and two grandsons.



