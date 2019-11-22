Prince George’s County woman killed in semi-truck hit and run on Interstate 95 in Laurel identified

A woman who was killed in a hit and run involving a semi-truck on Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County has been identified by authorities.

Maryland State Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Lourdina Hyppolite of Beltsville.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Maryland State Police says a woman's body was found along Interstate 95 in Laurel on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

Hyppolite was struck by a semi-truck on northbound I-95 near Route 198 in Laurel at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Hyppolite, who police described as a pedestrian but did not provide information as to why she was walking near the interstate, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a witness stopped, called 911 and stayed with Hyppolite until officers arrived at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck continued to travel north on Interstate 95 and fled the scene, according to officials.

Advertisement

RELATED: Semi-truck driver hits, kills woman on I-95 in Laurel then flees scene, police say

Investigators were able to determine the type of semi-truck that hit Hyppolite was a Freightliner Cascadia between the years of 2008 and 2019. They were able to determine this by the debris collected from the scene, according to police.

Authorities said there are two models of the Freightliner Cascadia: a Sleeper Cab and a Day Cab.

Officials provided the following pictures of those truck models. If you have seen a similar style semi-truck with its entire front headlight assembly missing, you're urged to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101.