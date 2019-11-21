Semi-truck driver hits, kills woman on I-95 in Laurel then flees scene, police say

A semi-truck driver struck and killed a woman on Interstate 95 in Prince George's County and fled the scene, according to officials.

Maryland State Police said a driver witnessed the semi-truck strike the woman on northbound I-95 near Route 198 in Laurel at about 7:30 a.m. The witness called 911 and remained at the scene with the woman, according to police.

Maryland State Police says a woman's body was found along Interstate 95 in Laurel on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene, according to officials.

Detectives said their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was struck by a Freightliner Cascadia and the semi-truck continued to travel north on Interstate 95.

Investigators were able to determine the vehicle that struck the woman by the debris collected from the scene. The driver of the semi-truck is still at-large after fleeing the scene.

If you have any information that can aid detectives in their investigation, you are urged to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101.