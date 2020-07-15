Maryland teacher's union, PTA backs virtual-only start to school

The Maryland State Education Association is calling for a virtual-only start to the school year in a letter addressed to Gov. Larry Hogan and the state superintendent.

The MSEA was also joined by the Baltimore teacher's union and the Maryland PTA in expressing their preference for a digital return to school in the fall amid fears of a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Montgomery County Schools recently announced a plan in line with what the union is advocating and Prince George's County Schools is expected to announce its reopening plan Wednesday.

In the letter, MSEA cites a Kaiser Family Foundation study which shows a quarter of teachers are at greater risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19. It also brings up concerns about students and staff not being able to properly distance or wear masks.

"We cannot risk someone's life just to open up a school. Let's get the virtual learning done right. Let's get the safety precautions in place because we value life. I think everybody else does as well and we want to make sure that it's safe," said Cheryl Bost, MSEA president.