Prince George’s County teachers vote 'no confidence' in superintendent

The Brief More than 75% of Prince George’s County teachers voted no confidence in Superintendent Millard House II. The vote comes amid ongoing contract negotiations and concerns over classroom conditions. The school board is expected to address the issue at its next meeting.



The Prince George’s County teachers’ union has voted no confidence in Superintendent Millard House II, calling on the school board to restore confidence in the department’s leadership.

Teacher ‘no confidence’ vote

The Prince George’s County Educators Association says than 75% of union members voted against House, citing concerns over classroom conditions and teacher shortages. The vote comes amid ongoing contract negotiations with the school system, sparking concerns about how it may affect discussions.

House was appointed two years ago by then-County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Since March, the district has been in negotiations with the union over contract terms.

"The children of Prince George’s County cannot thrive in a system where the adults responsible for their education are unheard, unsupported, and disrespected," said PGCEA President Dr. Donna L. Christy said in a statement. "We took this vote because our concerns and the needs of our students have been ignored."

School board response expected

The superintendent released a statement where he pointed to rising graduation rates and school safety improvements under his leadership.

Further discussions may take place at the next school board meeting, scheduled for next week.

Statement from Superintendent Millard House II

Since joining Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) as Superintendent in July 2023, I have strategically focused on what matters most: delivering real results for our students and families.

PGCPS’ graduation rate rose to beyond 80%, a nearly 6 percentage point increase and testament to the progress we’re making, specifically with our students who have historically faced some of the greatest barriers.

This is why we do what we do.

We have also transformed recruitment efforts to bring the nation’s best educators and support staff to our classrooms, even in a competitive labor market. Thanks to the commitment of our bus drivers and operations staff, we overhauled transportation, boosting on-time performance to nearly 85%, with a new bus app under consideration following community input.

Our investments in school safety are also paying off. Our most recent data shows a 46% drop in student incidents and a 37% reduction in contraband. Weapons-related incidents and contraband seizures have declined significantly, making our schools safer.

Most recently, PGCEA rejected the most comprehensive proposal of any PGCPS administration to raise starting educator salaries, an impactful 24% over three years through cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) and step increases â€" a proposal honoring the vital role of our teachers, and safeguarding the district’s long-term stability. This would immediately make PGCPS one of the most competitive in the state of Maryland.

I have consistently met with PGCEA leadership to address concerns around working conditions over the last two years with great success. Their latest effort to distract from the real progress and skew public opinion to influence our good-faith negotiations is disheartening.

We remain steadfast and focused on what truly matters: the success of our students and the momentum we’re building every day. I look forward to reaching a fiscally responsible agreement that works towards the honor and recognition all educators deserve, while maintaining the best interests of our students.

PGCEA resolution states in part:

"WHEREAS, public education is a foundational public good entrusted to the care of ethical, competent, and transparent leadership, and

"WHEREAS, the Superintendent of Prince George’s County Public Schools is charged with ensuring that every school is fully staffed, every educator is supported, and every student is provided a safe, stable, and effective learning environment, and

WHEREAS, under the current leadership of Superintendent Millard House II, Prince George’s County Public Schools has experienced widespread dysfunction across core operational, instructional, and administrative systems, including:

• Persistent and unaddressed staffing shortages across all school levels and specialties

• A growing reliance on conditionally licensed educators, jeopardizing instructional continuity;

• Chronic payroll errors and unresolved benefits issues affecting educator well-being and financial stability

• Delayed and inconsistent responses to bullying, harassment, and staff safety complaints

• Poor communication, lack of transparency, and disregard for frontline educator concerns."

"WHEREAS, a recent survey of PGCEA members shows that more than 80% of educators lack confidence in the Superintendent’s leadership across all critical divisions of the school system, including his oversight of school-level leadership, academic direction, transportation and safety operations, and communication with educators, and

"WHEREAS, the failure to provide basic functioning systems—such as accurate payroll, safe and healthy learning environments, and competent administrative support—has undermined educator morale, increased attrition, and diminished the district’s capacity to deliver a high-quality education to the students of Prince George’s County, and

"WHEREAS, the community’s children cannot thrive in a system where the adults responsible for their education are unheard, unsupported, and disrespected;

"THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association declares no confidence in Superintendent Millard House II and calls on the Prince George’s County Board of Education to immediately act in the public interest to restore stable, competent, and accountable leadership to our school system."