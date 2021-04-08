Prince George’s County students begin to head back to class for in-person learning

Some students at Prince George's County schools are heading back to the classroom Thursday for in-person instruction.

Officials say Phase 1 instruction begins April 8 when special education students, high school seniors and students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade will return for a two-day hybrid learning schedule.

Phase 2 instruction will begin on Thursday, April 15 for seventh through 11th-graders. School officials say students also have the option to continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

The transition back to the classrooms for hybrid instruction comes after more than a year of virtual learning.

"The benefits of in-person learning are irreplaceable, so we are grateful to be prepared for this critical first step toward a return to normalcy," said Chief Executive Officer Dr. Monica Goldson in a statement. "Whether students return to our school buildings on a hybrid schedule or continue learning at home, we will make every effort to meet the needs of our learners and the families that we serve."

All students and staff will need to follow COVID-19 protocols, officials say, including using personal protective equipment and following CDC guidelines.