Prince George's County student flu deaths prompt preventive measures to limit spread of infection

Prince George's County schools and families are on high alert after learning late Friday that a flu outbreak has turned deadly. The school system confirmed that two elementary school students have died from the virus, with tests pending on a third child of a similar age who recently died.

One student attended Chesapeake Math and IT Academy North Elementary School in Laurel, while the other was a student at John Bayne Elementary in Capitol Heights. According to FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick, the county's schools and health department are also tracking high numbers of flu cases at other schools, including 72 cases at James Madison Middle School in Upper Marlboro and 17 cases at Francis Fuchs Early Childhood Center.

2 elementary students die from flu

Superintendent Millard House expressed concern about the situation, especially as people tend to underestimate the seriousness of the flu.

"It's deceiving sometimes to see the sun out and shining and think that maybe we have moved past the ugly head of flu season, but that’s not the case. So, it’s important for us to pay attention," House said.

Measures in place to limit spread of flu

In a letter to families, Superintendent House outlined steps the school system is taking, including increased disinfection in schools and buses, providing hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, limiting high-contact activities and large gatherings, and requiring masks at some schools if cases reach critical levels.

The superintendent is urging families not to send students to school if they aren't feeling well. Schools and the health department are partnering to offer flu vaccination clinics at the affected schools and through the county health department. Vaccinations are also available at your doctor or a pharmacy.