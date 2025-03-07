2 Prince George's County students die from flu

The Brief Two students in Prince George's County have died from the flu, the superintendent says. The superintendent says there has been a rise in cases of the flu, and outbreaks in some schools. It's not yet clear how old they were or what schools they attended.



Two students in Prince George's County have died from the flu, the district confirmed to FOX 5 on Friday.

No additional information on the students has been released at this time.

Superintendent Millard House II says flu cases have been increasing and that the district has seen outbreaks in some of its schools. He is urging families to take precautions, keeping sick children home and making sure that they are vaccinated.

The superintendent also says the district has taken immediate proactive measures to slow the spread including enhanced cleaning, temporary masking in cases of an outbreak and on-site flu vaccinations.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the students and what school(s) they attended.

Full Letter From PGCPS Superintendent

Help Us Prevent Flu Spread in Schools

Our school communities are feeling the impact of a nationwide rise in flu cases, with increasing numbers across the county and outbreaks in several of our schools. Tragically, we have lost two students. Our hearts are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time.

The health and safety of our students, staff and families remain our highest priority, and we need your help.

The most effective way to prevent the spread of the flu is to keep sick children home. If your child is experiencing symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, or body aches, please do not send them to school. We also encourage families to consider flu vaccinations, which can significantly reduce the severity of illness.

Vaccination is also an important step in keeping our schools safe — not just for the flu, but for overall student health. The Prince George’s County Health Department offers flu vaccines at the Cheverly Health Department, Monday through Friday, from 9am to 3pm. Additional resources can be found at pgcps.org/flu.

PGCPS has taken immediate proactive measures to slow the spread of the flu, including:

Enhanced Cleaning – Increased disinfection of high-touch areas in schools and buses.

Handwashing & Hygiene – Ensuring ample soap, paper towels, and hand sanitizer, along with reminders for proper handwashing.

Temporary Masking – If flu cases reach critical levels in a school, we may require temporary masking to safeguard students and staff.

On-Site Flu Vaccination – We are partnering with the Prince George’s County Health Department to provide flu vaccines in affected schools.

Limiting Exposure – Keeping students in consistent groups where possible to limit interactions and contain outbreaks.

Extracurricular Adjustments – Modifying or postponing high-contact activities and large gatherings as needed.

Ongoing Monitoring – We continue to track illness trends, work closely with local health officials, and update families regularly.

Thank you for your partnership in keeping our students, staff and schools safe.

Sincerely,

Millard House II