Prince George's County Schools hold free vaccine clinics after 2 students die from flu

With two elementary school children in Prince George's County dying from the flu and a third child’s test results pending, schools in the area are on high alert trying to limit the spread.

In the best case scenario, the flu is nothing more than a bad week in bed. But the deaths of these young students has both parents and schools alarmed.

So, Prince George's County is doing something about it, holding a free clinic for parents and students to get the flu shot. It's in conjunction with the school system and county Health Department.

"We have had a couple of deaths in our county, as it relates to students, and so we wanted to provide another opportunity for our parents to get their child inoculated," said Traci Jones, Supervisor for Office of School Health for Prince George's County. "They can still go to their provider as well as they can still go to the county health department in which to get vaccines but the school also wanted to be able to do their part."

One clinic was held at James Madison Middle School from 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday. Both students and parents were welcome to attend.

About 50 people showed up in the first hour — the youngest being three years old. More clinics will be added based on the success. The county also plans to hold an event at Fairmout High School on March 28.

Taking precautions

What they're saying:

The school system has announced an increase in disinfection on school campuses and are limiting high-contact activities.

"I just want to make sure that they’re as safe as possible and that we do our proper research on the vaccine so we know that they are safe and effective and doing the right things and that’s pretty much what I did before we got here," parent Jeremy Bruce said. "I checked some flu stuff and just like OK, it’s safe for them to be vaccinated and they need to do it every year."

Bruce brought his daughter, Jeremya to get her vaccine.

"It’s like going on a roller coaster at first. At first it seems scary but afterwards it’s perfectly fine,"she said. "So, there’s no need and being scared of shots really," she told FOX 5.

Measures in place to limit spread of flu

In addition to the flu shot clinics, Prince George's County Public Schools says they have outlined steps the school system is taking, including increased disinfection in schools and buses, providing hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, limiting high-contact activities and large gatherings and requiring masks at some schools if cases reach critical levels.

The superintendent is urging families not to send students to school if they aren't feeling well. Schools and the health department are partnering to offer flu vaccination clinics at the affected schools and through the county health department. Vaccinations are also available at your doctor or a pharmacy.