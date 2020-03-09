Prince George's County resident tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

A Prince George's County resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks tweeted Monday.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the resident contracted the virus during out-of-state travel. There appear to be no major concerns over exposure risk to the community and no connection to the previous positive cases.

Prince George's County leaders will provide additional information during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Five other Maryland residents have tested positive for the virus — four in Montgomery County and one in Harford County after traveling overseas.

State officials said over the weekend over 60 other tests have come back with negative results for COVID-19.