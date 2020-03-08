Gov. Hogan confirms two additional coronavirus cases in Maryland; local total now 5

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan confirmed two additional positive coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, bringing the total to five.

Officials said the two cases confirmed are a Harford County woman in her 80s and a Montgomery County man in his 60s.

Officials said 62 other tests have come back with negative results for COVID-19.

Gov. Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland Thursday after health officials confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in the state.

"We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government. I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates," Hogan tweeted Thursday.

Hogan said a press briefing will be held Monday at 3:30 p.m. to provide the latest details.

For more information, visit health.maryland.gov/coronavirus