Prince George's County releases long-awaited report on data centers in area

Prince George’s County is out with its long-awaited data center report — a 400-plus page blueprint that could shape where and how these massive facilities are built.

After months of public input, the data center task force just released the report a few hours ago and it lays out some of the most aggressive oversight recommendations we’ve seen yet.

The task force says Prince George’s County needs a much stronger system before any new data centers are approved.

Big picture view:

The new report runs more than 460 pages and includes 14 recommendations.

For one, it calls for a significant rewrite of how Prince George’s County reviews data centers. The task force wants to end "permitted-by-right" approvals.

That means data centers would no longer automatically be allowed in many zones. Instead, developers would have to go through a special-exception or planned-development process, which triggers public notice and community hearings.

Other recommendations include tighter restrictions for data center use in non-industrial zones. and protecting environmentally sensitive areas – concerns expressed by dozens of community and environmental groups.



What they're saying:

"We are a community that is suffering from cumulative impacts, you know? You have the highway there, we have received an "F" from the American Long Association for air quality and then you’re going to add a multitude of diesel generators because these data centers have 24-7 back up.

"They can achieve their data center goals for the state and they don’t have to put them in established communities.

Another major recommendation: stricter noise limits.

The report also requires detailed utility studies for power, water, wastewater, stormwater, and emergency response — before any site is approved.

This report is loaded and there's a lot to go through, but the county council now has it in hand and will decide whether to extend the moratorium, or tighten the rules.

A hearing is expected in the coming weeks.