Prince George’s County reaches $20M settlement in case of officer allegedly shooting handcuffed man to death

Prince George’s County officials have reached a $20 million settlement in the case of a man who was shot to death by an officer while he was handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle.

Officer Michael Owen was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in connection with the death of William Green.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that a preliminary investigation made it clear that Owen should face criminal charges in connection with Green’s death.

Before being elected to the office of county executive, Alsobrooks spent eight years as a State’s Attorney.

She acknowledged that no monetary reward could compensate Green’s family for the loss of life.

Green was taken into custody by Prince George’s County police in January after they responded to a report of an erratic driver in the Silver Hill area.

Investigators pulled Green over in Temple Hills and reportedly smelled PCP coming out of his vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing a struggle between two men inside the police vehicle on Winston Street.

Former Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said Green was shot seven times.

He died later at a local hospital.

Officials have not released the terms of the settlement.

