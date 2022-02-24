Prince George's County Public Schools to move forward with alternative school consolidation

Prince George’s County Public Schools will move forward with a plan to consolidate the district’s five alternative schools, despite outcry and pleas to keep the schools in place.

Current and former students and staff at Community Based Classroom, or CBC, in Lanham, have fought throughout the budget process to save their school from consolidation.

On Thursday, the board narrowly voted against a budget amendment that would have kept the school open.

Shayla Adams-Stafford, David Murray, Joshua Thomas, Belinda Queen, and Kenny Harris, all elected board members, voted in favor of the amendment. Sonya Williams, Pamela Boozer-Strother, Judy Mickens-Murray, and Paul Monteiro voted no. Curtis Valentine and Board Chair Dr. Juanita Miller abstained.

Following the vote, several students became emotional outside the board meeting and someone chanted, "Shame!" over a loudspeaker.

CEO Dr. Monica Goldson said her plan for the alternative schools has been misconstrued, and that it provides more opportunities for students, not fewer. A district spokeswoman said Goldson was not available for an interview prior to the meeting Thursday and provided a FAQ sheet about the alternative school redesign.

Tall Oakes Vocational High School in Bowie will also be impacted.

During the meeting, board member Shayla Adams-Stafford pointed out that the closures would save the school system $2.4 million, which is less than .1% of the total school system budget.

She asked why there wasn’t an effort to expand CBC, which has a 95% graduation rate.

The budget will go to the Prince George’s County Council next for approval.