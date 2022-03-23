Prince George's County police receive report of alleged sexual assault involving high school students

A Prince George's County high school is investigating after police received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred last year involving two students.

Crossland High School sent out a letter Wednesday morning informing parents and guardians of a protest that took place in the school in response to a social media post about the alleged assault complaint.

The Prince George’s County Police Department confirms they received one report on Monday of alleged sexual assault late last year involving two students at Crossland High School. PGPD says an investigation has been started.

"Student safety is a top priority," wrote Crossland High School principal Michael Gilchrist. "We encourage all students to report incidents immediately to school administrators. We are committed to responding promptly. Please be assured the circumstances alleged in the social media post are under investigation."

Police encourage anyone who would like to speak to an investigator to call 301-772-4908.