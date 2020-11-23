Prince George's County police officer involved in deadly pedestrian crash

An on-duty Prince George's County police officer was involved in a pedestrian crash that left one man dead in Langley Park on Monday.

According to police, a preliminary investigation reveals that at around 9 p.m., the officer was traveling westbound on University Blvd. when "for reasons that remain under investigation" the officer struck a man who was in the roadway.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

University Blvd. is closed in both directions between Riggs Rd. and 15th Ave. at this time.