Laundromat owner stabbed to death in Capitol Heights, police say

The owner of a laundromat in Capitol Heights was stabbed to death Thursday evening, according to police in Prince George's County.

Police say at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported commercial robbery in the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road.

Once on officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the back of a laundromat suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

Police say the man, who was the laundromat's owner, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are working to develop suspects and to determine a motive at this time.

If you have any information on this case, call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477. You may also provide info at http://PGCrimesolvers.com.

