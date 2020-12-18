Prince George’s County police investigating deadly Landover-area shooting

Prince George’s County police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the Landover area Friday evening.

Police have not identified the victim, nor have they released any information on a possible suspect following the incident in the 500 block of Pacer Drive.

The responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.

