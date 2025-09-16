The Brief County leaders push to pause new data center approvals. Residents protested a proposed site at the old Landover Mall. A task force report is due by the end of November.



Prince George’s County Council members are taking steps Tuesday to temporarily halt new data center developments amid growing public opposition.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports that four council members, Wala Blegay, Krystal Oriadha, Shayla Adams-Stafford, and Tom Dernoga, are introducing a resolution to pause approvals for future data centers until a county task force delivers its findings in November.

Council calls for pause

The move follows mounting backlash over a proposed data center at the former Landover Mall site. Hundreds of residents protested last week, raising concerns about traffic, energy demands, and environmental impact. Their message appears to have landed.

READ MORE: Prince George's County residents protest proposed data center at former site of Landover Mall

Residents raise concerns

On Monday, County Executive Aisha Braveboy announced she will issue an executive order to suspend data center permits while the task force completes its review.

Councilmembers are emphasizing that the resolution is about transparency and ensuring development serves the community’s interests.

The task force report is expected by the end of November.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Prince George’s County officials move to pause data center projects