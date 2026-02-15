Crews respond to heavy fire at Sterling home in Virginia

article

Firefighters battled a house fire on the 20400 block of Broad Run Drive in Sterling on Sunday afternoon, with heavy flames and smoke reported from the roof when crews arrived, according to Loudoun Fire Rescue.

Fire burns at home on Broad Run Drive in Sterling

What we know:

Emergency crews arrived at the home just after 4:15 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof, according to authorities. A Rapid Intervention Task Force and Tanker Task Force were requested to help fight the fire and support operations shortly thereafter, with multiple fire and rescue units working together to control the fire and keep the area safe.

Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and warned the public to expect emergency vehicles and crews in the area for an extended period. Residents nearby were advised to stay clear of the area, authorities said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about possible injuries, the cause of the fire or the extent of damage to the home.