Prince George's County man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer
PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. - A man is behind bars, accused of impersonating a police officer in Prince George's County.
His neighbors, and his mother, spoke only with FOX 5 on Thursday.
What they're saying:
Police say 33-year-old Jonathan Michael Davis is in jail after officers served a search warrant at his house where he lived in the basement.
Investigators say they found evidence indicating he was pretending to be a police officer.
People who live in his neighborhood told FOX 5 that he was a "wannabe" cop and they suspected he was impersonating an officer.
Some, however, did think he was a legitimate law enforcement officer.
The backstory:
Prince George’s County police say they pulled Davis over in a Black Chevy Tahoe in Beltsville on Saturday, Oct. 11.
The vehicle looked like a real police SUV, equipped with red and blue lights and sirens, but detectives say it’s not.
Police say they found additional evidence during the traffic stop indicating Davis was impersonating a police officer — several handguns, including a ghost gun, handcuffs, badges, tactical vests and radios.
When police searched his home, they say they found patches that read "agent," ammunition, a silencer and holsters.
Dig deeper:
Police say Davis applied to be a security guard a few times and the Maryland State Licensing Division denied him due to his "moral character and a felony conviction."
Right now, he is facing several gun charges and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Detectives are asking anyone who has come into contact with Davis to call Prince George's County Police.