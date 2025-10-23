Prince George's County man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer

The Brief A Prince George's County man was arrested, accused of pretending to be a police officer. 33-year-old Jonathan Michael Davis was pulled over in an SUV made to look like a police car, with lights and sirens. Police also searched his home, where they found additional evidence that he was impersonating an officer.



A man is behind bars, accused of impersonating a police officer in Prince George's County.

His neighbors, and his mother, spoke only with FOX 5 on Thursday.

What they're saying:

Police say 33-year-old Jonathan Michael Davis is in jail after officers served a search warrant at his house where he lived in the basement.

Investigators say they found evidence indicating he was pretending to be a police officer.

People who live in his neighborhood told FOX 5 that he was a "wannabe" cop and they suspected he was impersonating an officer.

Some, however, did think he was a legitimate law enforcement officer.

The backstory:

Prince George’s County police say they pulled Davis over in a Black Chevy Tahoe in Beltsville on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The vehicle looked like a real police SUV, equipped with red and blue lights and sirens, but detectives say it’s not.

Police say they found additional evidence during the traffic stop indicating Davis was impersonating a police officer — several handguns, including a ghost gun, handcuffs, badges, tactical vests and radios.

When police searched his home, they say they found patches that read "agent," ammunition, a silencer and holsters.

Dig deeper:

Police say Davis applied to be a security guard a few times and the Maryland State Licensing Division denied him due to his "moral character and a felony conviction."

Right now, he is facing several gun charges and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Detectives are asking anyone who has come into contact with Davis to call Prince George's County Police.