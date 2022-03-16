Prince George’s County makes push for Washington Commanders to stay at FedEx Field

A push to keep the Washington Commanders stadium in Prince George's County comes as states such as Virginia put its bid in to bring the football team to their area.

The Washington Commanders are obligated to play at FedEx Field through 2027 and County officials want to keep them here well beyond that, FOX 5's Maureen Umeh reports.

Officials are asking state leaders to help make that possible by giving them a piece of the millions an appropriations committee is considering for sports entertainment facilities in the state.

There are two bills being considered by the house appropriations committee, Umeh says.

One would refurbish both Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Another would allow the issuing of up to $200 million dollars in bonds to renovate, acquire and construct "sports entertainment facilities."

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks told the panel that some of that money should be used to help transform the Landover-Largo area where the current FedEx Field is located.

The area is now anchored by the Metro Blue Line and Alsobrooks says that's an opportunity to expand into a world class sports and Entertainment hub, Umeh says.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan supports the Commanders staying in Maryland but adds that the state will not get into a bidding war to keep them here.