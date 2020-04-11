Prince George's County makes masks mandatory for shoppers, bus riders

article

Prince George's County is the latest part of the area to make shoppers cover their face.

The mandate will take effect Wednesday, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Saturday.

It will apply to anyone shopping at a grocery store, pharmacy or other "large retail establishments," Alsobrooks says.

People riding the bus will also have to cover their face, she said.

“These steps will be critical to help us flatten the curve and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Prince George’s County Health Officer Earnest Carter said in a statement. “We know there are people with the virus who are walking around and showing no symptoms, and these actions will prevent them from spreading it to others. Consider it an act of love.”

The mask mandate in Prince George's County follows similar orders this week in the District and Montgomery County.

Prince George's County leads Maryland with 1,923 reported coronavirus cases.

