Shoppers must wear masks in Montgomery County starting Monday, officials say

Starting on Monday, April 13, shoppers in Montgomery County will be required to wear face coverings while in grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail establishments, according to health officials.

In an order issued by County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles on Thursday, retailers will be required to "establish capacity limits by allowing a small number of customers in the store at a time."

The order also states that lines outside retail stores must promote social distancing for customers who are waiting.

“We are working on many fronts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Protecting shoppers and store employees is critical,” said Dr. Gayles.

The order also says, in part, that "masks are not advised for children under two years of age, or for people who have difficulty breathing. Masks made for use in health care settings, such as N95 masks, should be reserved for health care workers. Cloth masks are an acceptable alternative for face coverings."

