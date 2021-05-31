Prince George’s County investigators believe deadly shooting was accidental
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Prince George’s County police say their initial investigation indicates that a deadly shooting in Fort Washington Friday night was accidental.
According to investigators, Fransico Alvarado Revelo, 22, was "handling" gun when it discharged inside the residence in the 10100 block of Old Fort Road shortly after 8 p.m. The round struck and killed 22-year-old Gabriela Melendez.
Investigators say the pair were in a relationship.
Revelo is charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment, and is being held without bond.
If you can help police in their investigation, call (301) 516-2512.