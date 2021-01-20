Store clerk fatally shot during attempted robbery in Fort Washington

Prince George’s County Police are trying to find the person who fatally shot a store clerk during an attempted robbery. The violent encounter took place in Fort Washington on Monday.

Flowers remain in memory of 66-year-old John Woo Young Jang from Laurel.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say he was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at Food Zone on Monday. The store is now closed.

Family members were too torn to talk on camera.

Customers turned friends tell FOX 5 they’re in disbelief.

Advertisement

The Romero family lit candles in memory of John Woo Young Jang outside the Food Zone Wednesday night.

Omar Romero says they live next door in this Fort Washington neighborhood and stopped by the store every day.

Police say the call came in reporting the attempted robbery and when they arrived Jang was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say he was dead on the scene.

Investigators say the shooting took placed during an attempted robbery.

Jang works at the Food Zone but those who knew him say he was more like a friend.

There’s likely surveillance video of the violent encounter, though we don’t know for sure.

What we do know is detectives are working to identify the suspect and ask anyone with information to call Prince George’s County police.