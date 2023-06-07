Prince George's County hosts school bus driver job fair Wednesday
OXON HILL, Md. - Prince George's County is hosting a virtual and in-person job fair Wednesday for school bus drivers.
The virtual event begins and 10 a.m. The in-person event will begin at 4 p.m. at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill.
Officials say no experience is necessary and that all new hires will receive paid commercial driver's license (CDL) training.
The starting range for the jobs are between $20.32 and $39.97 per hour and include health insurance and retirement benefits, and personal and sick leave.
Virtual Event:
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 @ 10:00am
In Person Event:
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Potomac High School
5211 Boydell Avenue
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Here's how you can register online.