Prince George's County hosts school bus driver job fair Wednesday

Prince George's County is hosting a virtual and in-person job fair Wednesday for school bus drivers.

The virtual event begins and 10 a.m. The in-person event will begin at 4 p.m. at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill.

Officials say no experience is necessary and that all new hires will receive paid commercial driver's license (CDL) training.

The starting range for the jobs are between $20.32 and $39.97 per hour and include health insurance and retirement benefits, and personal and sick leave.

Virtual Event:

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 @ 10:00am

In Person Event:

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Potomac High School

5211 Boydell Avenue

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Here's how you can register online.