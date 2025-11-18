Expand / Collapse search

Prince George’s County high school locked down after firearm found on campus

Published  November 18, 2025 10:52am EST
SPRINGDALE, Md. - Charles Herbert Flowers High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a firearm was found on school grounds.

Prince George’s County police said officers are on scene and have taken a student into custody.

No injuries were reported, and officials said there is no current threat to students or the community. The incident remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Prince George’s County police.

