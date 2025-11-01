Prince George's County high school goes on lockdown after student stabbed

The Brief A Prince George's County high school was placed on lockdown after a student was stabbed. It was the second incidence of violence at the school this month. Police say the victim is an adult male. The investigation is ongoing.



A Prince George’s County high school went into lockdown after violence broke out just outside the campus for the second time this month.

A man was stabbed and, according to officials, students were involved.

Another incident:

FOX 5 was at the on Oct. 3 in this same spot after a High Point High School student was shot. That case remains under investigation.

Then, on Friday, the school went on lockdown again after a stabbing early in the morning.

A video shown to FOX 5 by a local man, who did not record it himself, shows two groups of students gathered in this parking lot.

One person is seen waving a large knife before they all run off. Police are now using that video as part of their investigation.

What they're saying:

"Shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Powdermill and Cherry Hill Rd. We got a call for a dispute. There was an altercation involving a group of people and some had bats. There was one knife involved, and there was one injury that person was taken to a local hospital and remains stable condition," Prince George’s County Police Department Media Relations Manager Brian Fischer said.

The altercation happened off school property but out of an abundance of caution, once police arrived, both High Point High School and James Douglass Elementary were placed on lockdown. Police say the victim is an adult male.

It lasted just fourteen minutes from 9:15 p.m. until 9:29 p.m. Parents were notified of the incident by email.

The superintendent's office confirms High Point students were involved but can not confirm if the suspect was a student.

Dig deeper:

It was a half-day with an early dismissal for staff training and locals tell us some students often skip school on those days.

"Officers are interviewing witnesses and looking at any potential evidence that would help us determine what the cause of this dispute was in who participated in it," Fischer said.

Local businesses here say the incident happened before they opened.

A gas station employee told FOX 5 that police spoke with them for about an hour and obtained surveillance video to help in the investigation, which officials say remains active and preliminary.