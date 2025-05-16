Prince George’s County firefighters’ union warn of staffing shortages, delayed response times

The Prince George’s County firefighters’ union is raising alarms over staffing shortages that have led to slower emergency response times.

A study commissioned by IAFF Local 1619 found that, between January 2019 and December 2023, firefighters in the county took an average of 9 minutes and 28 seconds to respond to emergencies -- more than double the national standard. The union warns that extended response times put residents at risk and contribute to first responder fatigue.

Firefighter staffing concerns

What they're saying:

"A fire doubles in size every 30 seconds. So, when it takes twice as long as the national standard, that fire has grown to a place where we might not be able to make a rescue," said IAFF Local 1619 President Grant Walker. "We might not be able to impact that emergency in a way that is meaningful for the families in our community -- and that's a real problem."

Officials urge faster hiring

County officials recognize the need for more personnel. Prince George’s County Council Chair Edward Burroughs said the council has allotted more than 150 new firefighter slots but expressed concern over the lengthy hiring process, which he described as an obstacle that he said causes recruits to seek opportunities in other jurisdictions.

Burroughs also stressed the importance of strengthening volunteer firehouses to help address the shortage.

FOX 5 received a statement from PGFD on where the department stands today. It reads:

What is our current staffing complement vs. our allocation?
Current staffing 1029
Allocated 1142

Current staffing 1029

Allocated 1142

Status on the allocated 150 new career firefighters in FY25. How many have we hired, and how many more are anticipated?
87 career recruits have started training
63 career recruits will start the June 2025 class
An additional class of up to 20 High School Fire Science Cadets will be hired as Firefighter Apprentices in July 2025

87 career recruits have started training

63 career recruits will start the June 2025 class

An additional class of up to 20 High School Fire Science Cadets will be hired as Firefighter Apprentices in July 2025

Will we be able to continue to hire the remainder of the 150 in FY2026
Yes, existing unused vacancies will be rolled into FY2026

Yes, existing unused vacancies will be rolled into FY2026

Actual attrition numbers per Fiscal Year (July 1 – June 30).
FY 2024: (57) Career Separations 7.13%
FY 2025 to date: (61) Career Separations 7.63%

FY 2024: (57) Career Separations 7.13%

FY 2025 to date: (61) Career Separations 7.63%

Any updates on the summer staffing plan?
The current staffing plan is not anticipated to change. Stations currently staffed with career personnel will continue to be staffed.

The current staffing plan is not anticipated to change. Stations currently staffed with career personnel will continue to be staffed.

Is the use of marijuana still used against applicants?
The department follows the OHRM policy for applicants.

The department follows the OHRM policy for applicants.

Average Response Time: Emergency Service Delivery to Prince George's County is covered within 8-10 minutes from the time of dispatch, which meets a metric established by our consultants and is also considered the standard response time for our regional Fire/EMS agencies

Emergency Service Delivery to Prince George’s County is covered within 8-10 minutes from the time of dispatch, which meets a metric established by our consultants and is also considered the standard response time for our regional Fire/EMS agencies

The Greenbelt Fire/DMS Station is staffed with a career ambulance around the clock. EMS is the largest need for that area

PGFD also restaffed Station 855 Bunker Hill with career firefighters around the clock

PGFD also staffed Station 810 Laurel with career firefighters around the clock

