Lucky Caroline County man wins $1 million Virginia Lottery scratcher prize in Ashland

article

The Brief A Caroline County man won a $1 million Virginia Lottery scratcher prize. The winning ticket was purchased at a Shop N Drive in Ashland. He chose a one-time cash option of $476,000 before taxes.



An anonymous Caroline County man is celebrating after winning a $1 million top prize in a Virginia Lottery scratch-off game.

What we know:

The man purchased a ticket from The Big Ticket: Cold Hard Cash game at the Shop N Drive located at 10292 E. Patrick Henry Road in Ashland.

After scratching the ticket, he realized he had won the game’s $1 million top prize, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Under Virginia law, any winner of a prize worth $1 million or more may claim the prize anonymously. The Lottery does not publicly disclose the winner’s identity in those cases.

Payout choice

The winner had two options: receive the full $1 million paid out over 30 years or take a one-time cash option of $476,000 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

Lottery officials said the winner plans to purchase a vehicle and invest some of his winnings. He also said he may use part of the money to start a business.

About the game

The Big Ticket: Cold Hard Cash is one of dozens of scratcher games offered by the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $20 to $1 million.

This is the second top prize claimed in the game, meaning one $1 million top prize remains unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 720,000, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.93, according to the Lottery.

Where lottery money goes

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in the state.

The winner lives in Caroline County, which received more than $4.4 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.

In Fiscal Year 2025, the Virginia Lottery raised more than $901 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget, according to the Lottery.