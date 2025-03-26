Prince George's County councilmembers propose giving laid off federal workers $1K

Should laid off federal workers get $1,000 checks? Two Prince George’s County councilmembers say they want to offer the money to residents to federal workers in their county who lost their jobs in the Trump administration’s sweeping layoffs.

While supporters say this would help people in a time of need, there are big questions about fairness and whether the county government can afford it.

The Proposal

What we know:

Councilmember Wala Blegay told FOX 5 that there are 70,000 federal workers living in Prince George’s County. She wants to help them with a one-time $1,000 payment if they’ve lost their job though White House’s reduction of the federal workforce

The proposed bill is called the " Federal Worker Emergency Assistance Act ." If approved, the plan would be to send $1,000 checks to laid off federal workers. Those who decided to take voluntary buyouts would not be eligible for this money.

Sponsors say to start they’d seek $1 to $2 million to start but Prince George’s County is facing a budget shortfall and affordability could be a big roadblock to the plan. Maryland is still facing a budget deficit.

"I believe we are going to have a tough time affording it coming right during the budget time, but we’re looking to siphon a million or two off to do it and it would be small at the beginning," Blegay said.

The Impact

What they're saying:

It’s not known just how many Prince George’s County have lost their jobs but officials warn the economic impact of the layoffs will hurt the county. Supporters say $1,000 would help with housing, food and other costs.

Some people tell FOX 5 they also have questions about fairness and if it’s right to just give money to laid-off federal workers when residents laid off in the private sector wouldn’t be eligible for the $1,000.

"I've got to say, I’m not in favor of all this laying off, but I guess it wouldn’t be fair because other people are suffering too," one Maryland resident told FOX 5.

"I don’t know, man, I’m 50/50 on it. They’re going to get unemployment and unemployment benefits," said another.

The bill was introduced, and entered with a unanimous vote of the Prince George’s County Council. but that’s likley to be the easiest vote it will face. A public hearings are expected on the legislation later this spring.