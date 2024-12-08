Prince George's County community holds vigil to honor slain activist Cornelius McDonald

A vigil was held Saturday night to honor the life of Cornelius McDonald, the Prince George's County community activist who was shot and killed outside of a restaurant one week ago.

Supporters and loved ones gathered to honor his life and continue his work.

Cornelius ‘Neal’ McDonald’s brother was shot and killed in 2019. Those closest to him say that drove him to do his life’s work, to have conversations about mental health in an effort to curb gun violence. He founded an organization called Stay SOLID.

For the first time, Viktor Valente, who is the president of the board, spoke out about the tragic shooting.

He says this loss is great, but just as McDonald did something positive after his brother’s death, he wants the community to create positive change to honor McDonald’s legacy — a theme of tonight’s vigil — working to end gun violence.

"It leaves a massive hole in my heart, but I know that it has to go forward," Valente said. "Let’s have tough decisions about mental health. It’s a real thing. Let’s end the stigma that it exists, it exists, let’s talk about it, and open a dialogue about it."

Neal McDonald, 33, leaves behind a young son and a loving family.

Maria Butler, Neal’s mother who has now lost two sons to gun violence. She told the crowd of around 100 she appreciated their support.

"My strength comes from you guys. From all of the wonderful things to know that my son touched each and every one of you in his own way. It’s very strengthening to me," Butler said.



Police arrested and charged 35-year-old Terrelle Bailey with McDonald’s murder.

Officials say the incident started as an argument inside Jasper’s Restaurant and Bailey later shot and killed McDonald outside.

Bailey’s attorneys say he was a special police officer in D.C., was legally carrying the gun and was acting in self-defense but a judge denied bond.

Prince George’s County States Attorney Aisha Braveboy spoke at Saturday night’s event, saying her office will pursue justice in this case and County Councilperson Wala Blegay said she’ll commit financial resources tocDonald’s mission.