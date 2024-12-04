Bond denied for suspect accused of killing Prince George's County activist Cornelius McDonald

article

The man accused of shooting and killing beloved Prince George’s County activist Cornelius McDonald has been denied bond.

According to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, 35-year-old Terrelle Bailey was ordered to be held without bond Wednesday.

The hearing for Bailey was held Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and related charges. McDonald, 33, was a crisis hotline worker and youth advocate.

In the last 24 hours, prosecutors and McDonald’s family say they are aware of video circulating on social media purporting to show Terrelle Bailey bragging about the shooting.

According to police, Bailey and McDonald got into an argument while inside Jasper’s restaurant in Largo on Saturday, Nov. 30. Outside of the establishment, Bailey allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing McDonald.

Bailey's attorney argued the fatal shooting was in self-defense. According to officials, Bailey is a special police officer in D.C. and was legally carrying a firearm.

The assistant State’s Attorney argued that Bailey should be held without bond based on the "severity" of the case, saying that the victim was shot several times. The judge agreed with the state and Bailey will remain behind bars.

"It is sad that Mr. McDonald was taken from the community he actively served, so tragically. My prayers go out to his family," said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "I am pleased that there was a quick arrest, that we had cooperation from witnesses on the scene and that we were able to collect significant evidence during this investigation. Now, we look forward to getting justice for Mr. McDonald's family."

The community has been mourning the loss of McDonald. He ran Stay SOLID , an organization that supports youth mental health. Family now says it’s their mission to continue his advocacy work to honor him.

Bailey’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2.