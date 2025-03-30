Fights at Pentagon City Mall lead to early closure, police investigation ongoing

Arlington County Police are investigating a series of fights that erupted Saturday evening at Pentagon City Mall, forcing an early closure. Witnesses reported that the altercations began in the food court and resulted in several teenagers being detained.

The Brief Mall Closed Early: Fights involving teens erupted at Pentagon City Mall. Minor Injuries: Police, security, and one juvenile sustained minor injuries. Investigation Ongoing: No charges have been announced yet.



Teen fights cause mall shutdown

What we know:

Police responded to the mall shortly after 7 p.m. to break up the disturbances. Witness accounts and video footage suggest multiple fights were occurring simultaneously, involving individuals appearing to be teenagers. One witness reported seeing participants pin down a mall security guard who attempted to intervene.

According to FOX 5's David Kaplan, an Arlington Police officer and a mall security guard sustained minor injuries in the altercations. Among the three juveniles detained, one also suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

Investigation underway

Marcus Best, a mall employee, described the chaotic scene: "I took a peek outside and you could see down into the food court and that’s where I saw there were two young ladies that were fighting and officers were trying to break that up, and then they started fighting the officers and then there was a fight that happened that happened on the other side and everybody started hitting each other and fighting together."

Police have not announced any charges as of this morning. The investigation remains ongoing.