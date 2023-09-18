Prince George's County celebrates opening of new schools at ribbon-cutting ceremonies

Prince George's County leaders are celebrating the opening of six new schools with ribbon-cuttings ceremonies Monday.

The modernized schools were built through the Blueprint Schools Initiative which is a public-private partnership used to build new schools quickly. Prince George's County is the first in the nation to use the multi-school construction program.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Prince George's County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House II, and other leaders will participate in the opening of Hyattsville Middle School Monday.

Drew-Freeman Middle School will open on September 19, Sonia Sotomayor Middle School at Adelphi on September 20, Kenmoor Middle School on September 21, and Walker Mill Middle School on September 22.

The sixth Blueprint Schools Phase One school, Colin L. Powell K-8 Academy, will open to students later this fall and will celebrate its opening at the start of 2024.

More information on the Blueprint Schools can be found onlne.