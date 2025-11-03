Prince George’s County armored truck robbery; undisclosed amount of money taken

The Brief Armed suspects robbed an armored truck in Clinton Monday. The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Police have not released details on the suspects or amount stolen.



Authorities say an undisclosed amount of money was taken in an armored truck robbery in Prince George’s County.

Armored truck hit

The armed robbery was reported around 8:30 a.m. at a shopping center in the 8800 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton.

Investigators say the driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Suspects still unknown

Police say the suspects were armed with guns. No other information on the suspects has been released.