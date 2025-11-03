Prince George’s County armored truck robbery; undisclosed amount of money taken
CLINTON, Md. - Authorities say an undisclosed amount of money was taken in an armored truck robbery in Prince George’s County.
Armored truck hit
The armed robbery was reported around 8:30 a.m. at a shopping center in the 8800 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton.
Investigators say the driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Suspects still unknown
Police say the suspects were armed with guns. No other information on the suspects has been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Department.