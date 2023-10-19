Prince George's County advances legislation limiting where marijuana dispensaries can operate

More restrictions are on the table for marijuana dispensaries in Prince George's County after the Council advanced legislation limiting where these businesses can operate.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the new law would restrict dispensaries to industrial areas – not commercial zones or strip malls. They would need to be at least 2,500 feet from schools, daycares, and parks and would be required to at least a mile away from each other.

The new legislation would also limit the hours of marijuana dispensaries to 10 hours between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Barnard says current dispensaries would be grandfathered in using current rules.