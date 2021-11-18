Prince George’s County 19-year-old gunned down inside car, police say

A 19-year-old from Hyattsville was found shot to death inside a car in the town of University Park on Wednesday, and Prince George’s County police are looking for a suspect.

Police responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Underwood Street around 2:35 p.m. after a report of a shooting and a crash.

When they arrived, they found a car that had struck a tree and the victim, Luis Miguel Utrera, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say they tried doing CPR on the 19-year-old victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The University Park Police Chief says this is the first homicide here in a decade. Neighbors say they were in disbelief when they heard about the shooting.

Police have indicated they don't have a suspect or a motive at this time.

Some neighbors believe they heard shots while others didn't, so it is still unclear if the shooter was a passenger or if the shooting happened elsewhere.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (301) 516-2512.

