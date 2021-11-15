Man who beat woman in unprovoked attack at Prince George’s County Metro station identified: police

Authorities have identified a man they say attacked a woman early Sunday morning at a Metro station in Prince George's County.

Police say 28-year-old Daniel Alan Newsome badly beat a woman in an unprovoked attack around 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the bus bay of the Prince George's Plaza Station in Hyattsville.

Daniel Alan Newsome (Metro Transit Police)

Newsome is facing second degree attempted murder and first degree assault charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-962-2121 or text MyMTPD (696873).