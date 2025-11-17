President Trump to meet with FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force ahead of December's draw

article

The Brief President Trump will meet with the White House FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force on Monday in the Oval Office, followed by remarks at the McDonald’s Impact Summit. The U.S. is one of three host nations for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, alongside Mexico and Canada. The next major event: the World Cup Draw on Dec. 5, which will determine group-stage matchups.



As qualifying nations continue to secure their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, President Trump is scheduled to meet with the FIFA 2026 White House Task Force on Monday. This group was created to coordinate preparations for the largest tournament in World Cup history.

The meeting comes as U.S. officials work closely with FIFA, state and local organizers and international partners ahead of the World Cup Draw on December 5, when group-stage matchups will be set for all 48 qualifying teams.

The White House Task Force

What we know:

The White House FIFA 2026 Task Force, launched earlier this year, includes members from several federal agencies and focuses on issues like security, infrastructure, visa access and tourism coordination across the three host nations.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino during a meeting with the White House Task Force for the 2026 World Cup in the East Room of t Expand

The task force’s goal is to ensure smooth operations for the estimated 5 million visitors expected during the tournament, which will feature 104 matches in 16 host cities across North America.

For the United States, matches will be played in venues including MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Northwest Stadium in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

What is the World Cup Draw?

Simply put, the World Cup Draw is the process that decides which qualified nations will face each other in the tournament’s group stage.

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 31: A view of the draw balls ahead of the 72nd FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw on March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Expand

The draw for FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Dec. 5. This year’s tournament will include a record 48 teams, up from 32, divided into 12 groups of four. Each team earns points based on match results: three for a win, one for a draw (tie) and none for a loss.

The top two teams in each group and the eight best third-place finishers will advance to a new Round of 32 knockout stage.

In World Cup terms, "draw" has two meanings: it can describe the random group assignment process or, in gameplay, a tie when neither team wins after 90 minutes of regulation time.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 11: FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces Morocco, Portugal and Spain as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030 during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress 2024 at the Home of FIFA on December 11, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerla Expand

The host nations of Canada, Mexico and the United States automatically qualify and have been assigned to groups that ensure they play all of their matches at home.

Qualifying update

European qualifiers are wrapping up, with several more nations set to secure their place before the end of the week.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Iliman Ndiaye of Senegal during the International Friendly match between Brazil and Senegal at Emirates Stadium on November 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

As of Sunday, Nov. 16, the following nations have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Host nations: Canada, Mexico, United States

Asia: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan

Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

Europe: Croatia, England, France, Norway, Portugal

Oceania: New Zealand

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

TOPSHOT - Norway's captain #09 Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualification football match between Italy and Norway, at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, on November 16, 2025. (Pho Expand

A transformative tournament for North America

The 2026 World Cup is expected to be transformative for soccer across North America — expanding the sport’s footprint and fan base in ways the region hasn’t seen before.

For the United States, experts say the tournament could be the country’s "soccer moment" and a chance to further establish the sport on par with baseball, basketball and football in popularity and youth participation.

Analysts say the three-nation format and expanded 48-team field will bring unprecedented visibility to the sport, potentially drawing record-breaking global audiences.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 11: A view of the trophy as the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially began with the unveiling of the countdown clock in Mexico City, Mexico on June 11, 2025. Fans gathered to celebrate the milestone, marking the final Expand

What's next:

President Trump’s task force meeting marks another step toward what will be one of the biggest international sporting events ever hosted on U.S. soil.

With the World Cup Draw on Dec. 5 and qualifying nearly complete, all eyes are now on how the tournament’s expanded format will unfold — and which matchups could define soccer’s next global chapter.