Mother speaks out after her teen son was shot, killed at Union Station

The mother of a teen murdered at Union Station is speaking out after the fatal shooting.

Sunyetta Thornton spoke to FOX 5's Bob Barnard after her son, Wayne McDaniels, was killed on Monday.

"I don't wish this on no one. I swear I don't. I pray to God. This needs to stop. This really needs to stop."

Her son, an 18-year-old graduate of Dunbar High School, was a competitive bike racer. Thornton shared that McDaniels had been on house arrest since October when he was shot and killed.

"This is not what I want. I'm in and out of my son's room. I'm in his room right now. His bedroom because this is not something I do. I don't come into my kids' room, but I had to sleep in his bed the other day because I just needed that touch... his smell. I didn't get my last chance to say 'I love you'... like we always say when he leaves out here... or I leave out."

According to the victim's mother, McDaniels was shot after a brief interaction with somebody, who pulled out a gun. Thornton is a single-mother of three.

"I just want answers. I just want the community to help me find his killer. Bring this person to justice. Speak up if you were friends with him and you say that you loved him and you cared for him and if you know this individual... any individual that was with him at Union Station that day... please speak up... call the police... call the news... anonymously. Help me help my son get justice."

Suspect images released

Detectives have released images of a person they have identified as a suspect in connection to Monday’s homicide in the parking garage of Union Station.

Incident details timeline

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said Amtrak police officers were the first to respond to the gunshots. The shooting took place near the escalators leading to the parking garage on the station’s upper level.

The victim, a man, died at the scene. Smith said that detectives believe the shooter and victim appeared to know each other.

Ongoing investigation updates

Smith said detectives were reviewing video footage of the incident, which shows the two men entering a waiting area of the parking garage before the shooting occurred. The victim allegedly grabbed something from the shooter before the suspect opened fire.

