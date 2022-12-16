Pregnant woman hospitalized after stabbing near Northeast, DC Metro station

A pregnant woman is hospitalized after being stabbed near a Northeast, D.C. Metro station on Friday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened around 2:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road, near the Benning Road Metro Station.

Police say a woman was stabbed outside the station, and then ran to the station after the attack. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the woman told responding officers at the scene that she is pregnant.

Blue and Silver line trains temporarily bypassed the Benning Road Station as a result of the stabbing investigation, but service has since resumed.

Police released a lookout in connection to the stabbing for a man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, with a thin build, blue hooded sweatshirt, and dark jeans.

Metro officials say MPD will handle the investigation into the stabbing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.