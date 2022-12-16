Woman arrested after stabbing man on Metro train during fight: officials

Authorities have arrested a woman they say stabbed a man onboard a Metro train during a fight Thursday night.

Officials say the stabbing happened on a Red Line train at the Metro Center station that was heading toward Glenmont.

The woman had brandished a knife before the attack, officials say, She was located at the Farragut North station where she was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Some trains experienced delays late Thursday night.