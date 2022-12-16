Woman arrested after stabbing man on Metro train during fight: officials
WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested a woman they say stabbed a man onboard a Metro train during a fight Thursday night.
Officials say the stabbing happened on a Red Line train at the Metro Center station that was heading toward Glenmont.
The woman had brandished a knife before the attack, officials say, She was located at the Farragut North station where she was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Some trains experienced delays late Thursday night.
Image 1 of 5
▼