Pregnant USPS worker, boyfriend’s ex were involved in dispute before shooting: court docs
WASHINGTON - A pregnant United States Postal Service employee accused of shooting her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend Monday morning outside a processing and distribution center in northeast D.C. was allegedly texting, and arguing with the victim before shots rang out.
FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says according to court documents, 25-year-old Davida Johnson was being dropped off by her boyfriend at the postal station in the 900 block of Brentwood Road where she works.
When they arrived, they spotted the boyfriend's ex-girlfriend waiting there for them. The ex-girlfriend, who was accompanied by the children she shares with Johnson's boyfriend, had exchanged text messages with Johnson earlier that morning. According to the boyfriend, the ex-girlfriend threatened Johnson and screamed, "I'm going to f- you up!" and "I'm going to kick that baby out of your stomach."
Authorities say the shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. when Johnson pulled a handgun and shot the victim three or four time. Court documents say the children witnessed the shooting. The woman was struck in the shoulder and buttocks and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Hunter Lenz of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Johnson left the scene but then returned. Johnson was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.