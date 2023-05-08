USPS employee in custody after allegedly shooting woman outside postal distribution center in DC

Authorities say a United States Postal Service employee is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman Monday morning at a USPS processing and distribution center in northeast D.C.

The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Brentwood Road.

Hunter Lenz of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said that a domestic altercation spilled onto postal service property and led to the shooting.

Lenz said the woman suspected in the shooting is a USPS employee and was taken into custody. The woman shot was struck twice by gunfire and hospitalized. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Lenz also said the suspect left the scene but then returned. The Postal Inspection Service is working with federal and local law enforcement on the case. Lenz said the facility is open.

No other details are known at this time.

